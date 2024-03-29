Friday, March 29, 2024
Woman sues KWSB authorities for negligence after son fell in open manhole

APP
March 29, 2024
KARACHI  -  A mother filed a lawsuit against the Municipal Commissioner (MC) and Water Board after her 6-year-old son fell into an open manhole and lost his life in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The petitioner requested the Water Board to pay a compensation of PKR 6.2 million for negli­gence. Advocate Osman Farooq, representing the petitioner, stated that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the Water and Sewerage Cor­poration and the MC.

The negligence of these institutions resulted in the tragic loss of an innocent child’s life. Advocate Osman Farooq further explained that a resident of the On Heights had previously filed a complaint with the provincial ombudsman regarding the ab­sence of a cover on the gutter. The child fell into the gutter while playing cricket with his brother. The accused in the incident have already obtained bail from the court. After half an hour of the in­cident, the rescue team arrived, but no relevant administrative authority showed up. The pe­titioner mentioned that despite the delay, the MC and Water Board remained unsuccessful in their response even after their arrival.

