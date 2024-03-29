World's oldest nuclear plant in Switzerland being examined to make it operational until 2040

The Swiss power supply firm Axpo is currently examining whether the world's oldest nuclear power plant in Beznau, Switzerland, can continue to operate for longer than 60 years, until 2040, the company announced on Thursday.

The previous plan envisaged that the nuclear power plant, commissioned in 1969, would be taken off the grid in 2030.

"In order to further strengthen the security of supply, Axpo has decided to clarify the technical feasibility of operating the Beznau nuclear power plant beyond 60 years," the firm said in a statement.

According to the company, the Beznau nuclear power plant is made up of two nearly identical plants, each with a light water reactor and 365 megawatts of capacity.

The two plants are designed for 8,000 full-load hours or around 355 operating days per year. Together, they generate around 6,000 gigawatt hours of electricity each year.

The company said the nuclear power plant continues to meet "highest safety requirements."

Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate confirmed in a letter in 2023 that the nuclear power plant complies with current safety standards.

However, the Swiss federal government already announced on May 25, 2011, that it had decided to phase out nuclear power for the long term.

According to the government's decision, the nuclear power plants will remain operational until they reach the end of their service life, after which they will not be replaced.

On May 21, 2017, the Swiss people approved the government's Energy Strategy 2050 through a referendum, with 58.2% voting in favor.

As a result, the construction of new nuclear power plants is prohibited, while renewable energies and more efficient energy use are encouraged.

The possible further commissioning of the nuclear power plant in Benznau is causing controversy in Switzerland.

"There are numerous safety deficits at Beznau," criticizes Nils Epprecht, managing director of the Swiss Energy Foundation, among others.

According to the energy expert, the fuel pools, for example, are inadequately secured, the two reactor pressure vessels are severely weakened, and the containment is far too thin to withstand destructive forces.

"Correcting these deficits would effectively mean a new build and would be far too expensive," says Epprecht.

Switzerland was also affected by the energy crisis in 2022/2023, which was triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Due to international sanctions against Russia, a large proportion of the Russian natural gas needed in Europe for heating and electricity production is missing.

The fact that France had to shut down more than half of its nuclear power plants in 2022, partly due to maintenance work and partly due to corrosion damage, also exacerbated the energy crisis.