3 outlaws arrested during crackdown

INP
May 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DI Khan     -    Dera police on Sunday arrested three outlaws during a crackdown against anti- social elements.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nawab Shaheed Police station Umar Iqbal Khan, while conducting a successful operation against the drug dealers, arrested the accused namely Kaleemullah, son of Inayatullah, resident of Paniyala and recovered 111 grams of ice from the possession of the accused.

While SHO Paharpur Attaullah Khan arrested one accused namely Samiullah, son of Haq Nawaz, resident of Dhalla. The accused was wanted in different heinous cases by local police.

INP

