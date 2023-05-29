4th edition of TEXPO 2023 concludes

KARACHI-The 4th edition of TEXPO 2023 concluded on 28th of May, 2023 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Pakistan witnessed a momentous occasion as the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Shahbaz Sharif graced the inauguration of TEXPO.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) took great pride in hosting an esteemed gathering of international stakeholders during the TEXPO exhibition. In addition to foreign buyers, TDAP extended its invitation to various Trade Promotion Organisations, International Chambers of Commerce, and International Associations, fostering an environment of global collaboration and partnership. Buyers from 24 non-traditional markets also visited TEXPO diversifying the textile market base for Pakistani products. Moreover, the largest participation was from China comprising 74 buyers related to textile and leather who showed great interest in relocation of the industry and foreign investment in Pakistan’s textile sector.

A dedicated B2B networking opportunity was provided to foreign buyers and exhibitors. These specialised B2B meetings ensured that exhibitors had the opportunity to connect with the most relevant and interested buyers, maximising the potential for successful business transactions and in total 15 MoU were signed. The event proved to be an exceptional platform for forging business relationships, as evidenced by the successful deals finalised during the proceedings. TDAP is delighted to announce that deals worth over $500 million were successfully concluded, reflecting the confidence and trust foreign buyers have in Pakistan’s business potential. These agreements encompassed various sectors and are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of bilateral trade. TEXPO 2023 provided an enriching experience to foreign buyers by arranging industrial visits on the third day. These visits provided valuable insights into Pakistan’s diverse industries and created opportunities for fruitful collaborations. Participants had the privilege of visiting leading companies and exploring their operations firsthand. This experience enabled them to gain a comprehensive understanding of the capabilities, quality standards, and technological advancements of Pakistani industries. Top global brands converged at TEXPO, featuring renowned names from across the world. Prominent names from various countries participated in the event, including distinguished brands such as Target (USA), IKEA & AHLENS (Sweden), KIK, C&A, and METRO (Germany), LPP (Poland), CARBOTEX, and SINSAY (Russia), MAS CAPITAL and NEXT TRADING (Sri Lanka), BOOHOO GROUP (UK), and many more. The presence of these esteemed brands at TEXPO exemplifies the increasing recognition of Pakistan’s potential as a lucrative market and a hub for business opportunities

TDAP also hosted TEXPO Talks. Two significant panel discussions at TEXPO. The theme was “Sustainable Development for the Textile and Leather Sector of Pakistan” with international speakers from, Belgium, France, Sri Lanka, Germany and Pakistan. In addition, organisation like NetZero, Better work, GIZ speakers shed the light on crucial topics shaping the textile industry. The first panel discussion titled “Breaking down walls – The Textile Industry’s Innovation and Challenges” delved into the innovative trends and challenges faced by the textile sector. The second panel discussion titled “The Evolving Sustainability Regime of EU and its Impact on Pakistan Textile Sector” explored the changing sustainability landscape in the European Union and its implications for Pakistan’s textile industry. Official reception at the Governor House Karachi is a testament to TDAP commitment to foster meaningful connections and providing a memorable experience for our esteemed foreign guests. Mr Kamran Khan Tessori graced the occasion and welcomed the distinguished delegates. It provided the platform for cross-cultural interactions, allowing participants to exchange ideas, explore business prospects, and build networks in a convivial atmosphere. Recognising the urgent need for sustainable practices in today’s world, TDAP invited institutes specialising in environmental conservation and waste management to participate in TEXPO including “Textile Institute of Pakistan”, “Millennium Institute of Technology & Entrepreneurship”, Asian Institute of Fashion Design and Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture. These institutes presented innovative solutions to promote awareness about recycling, upcycling, and reducing waste.

Foreign delegates also witnessed a vibrant display of Pakistan’s creative prowess as 22 top fashion designers from Pakistan showcased their innovative designs and artistic brilliance to the world. These designers captivated visitors with their unique creations, showcasing the creative side of Pakistan’s textile industry.

Home textile emerged as a focal point of interest for international buyers. The hosiery, sportswear and denim showcased their prowess and attracted significant attention from international buyers during the TEXPO exhibition.