75th International Day of UN Peacekeepers observed

The 75th International Day of UN Peacekeepers was observed on Monday to highlight role of UN peacekeeping forces for world peace.

Over the past 75 years, United Nations Peacekeepers have saved countless lives for global peace and security.

The day commemorates the efforts of the United Nations to eliminate human suffering by establishing a situation of lasting peace in countries with wars and internal conflicts.

The Foreign Office in a statement today said Pakistani peacekeepers will continue to serve with honour and distinction at hotspots around the world.