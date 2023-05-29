A certified criminal trying to cover up horror stories: Imran

LAHORE - Strongly reacting to In­terior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s last night presser about an al­leged PTI’s plot to rape women in pris­ons to defame the gov­ernment, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday said that Rana Sanaullah whom he called 'a certified crimi­nal’ was trying to cover up and preempt the horror sto­ries about to break in the media.

In a strong reaction to Rana Sanaullah’s press conference, the PTI chairman stated that if there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal had con­firmed all such doubts. “He is so obviously trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media,” he added. Imran Khan went on to say that women have nev­er been so mistreated and ha­rassed by the state as they have been by this fascist government when they were exercising their right to protest peacefully.

Also, the PTI chief lashed out at the government for the al­leged raids at the house of PTI Central Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and Shahzad Akbar. “Today, we are living in the dark ages, as there is no one to pro­tect our fundamental rights”, he said in a statement on Sunday.

The PTI chairman said that there were raids at night on Omar Ayub and Shahzad Ak­bar’s houses. He stated that Shahzad Akbar was not even in the country. “Today Constitu­tion is being violated, court de­cisions openly flouted, houses broken in without warrant and smashed,” he remarked.

Imran said that the media was muzzled and there was no one to protect their fundamen­tal rights. Separately, Imran Khan in a statement said that the nation wanted to know the whereabouts of senior journal­ists Sami Ibrahim and Imran Riaz Khan.

The PTI chairman asked why was the journalistic commu­nity so overawed and scared to demand for both to be pro­duced in the court of law with­in 48 hours, as it was their fun­damental right.

“Otherwise it should then be called an abduction,” he added.

Imran stated that these terror tactics were just an attempt to muzzle the media, so that this unprecedented fascist crack­down on the largest political party was only to be kept out of any media coverage.

Meanwhile, in a televised ad­dress to the party workers and supporters from Zaman Park on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed serious concerns over the alleged abuse of de­tained PTI workers especially the women and urged the Su­preme Court (SC) to take suo motu notice so as to get them out of the jail. “The way the PTI women workers were detained and thrown in jail, and the way they were being treated is alarming. We also heard reports of rape”, he alleged.

Imran Khan stated that he was getting reports of abuse from various locations. Howev­er, he added that such reports did not mention Adiala Jail but the female workers were being kept in deplorable conditions and the judiciary must take no­tice of the situation.

“There are no fundamental rights. The SC’s decisions are not being followed. The govern­ment does not care about the Constitution,” he remarked.

The PTI chairman said funda­mental rights were being “vi­olated every day and we are seeing no judiciary which can protect our rights”.

Imran Khan further stated that he was appealing to the SC judges to “take a stand oth­erwise history will remember” that the apex court judges did not perform their duty to stand with the nation when there was a “fascist government roll­ing back democracy”. “That is why I am respectfully appeal­ing to you” to take notice of the alleged treatment of female PTI workers and supporters, Imran said, adding that suo motu no­tice should be taken on the mat­ter to get the women released.

Imran Khan said that Rana’s statements could only mean two things. “Either they are afraid that these women, when they are released, will tell the stories of what happened to them, and the government is preparing for this scenario or that they are scared they have done some­thing they cannot manage, so they want to preemptively cre­ate a narrative that this was all a big conspiracy and PTI did this themselves”.He said that he never saw women being treat­ed like this in my political and non-political life, the way they were maltreated since May 25, 2022, adding that he was now sure it was part of a “plan to de­politicise women” and exclude them from participating in pol­itics