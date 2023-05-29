ABAD delegation meets CM

LAHORE - A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM of­fice and apprised about problems being faced by the construction industry. The delegation put forth various proposals for the promotion of construc­tion industry. Caretaker CM assured the delegation about enforcement on the implementable proposals for the promotion of construction industry. A principal decision was made during the meeting to review afresh laws relat­ing to construction of buildings on the recommendations of experts linked with the construction industry. The proposal to set up Residential Manage­ment Committees in the private housing societies was reviewed. The chief minister said that revival of construction industry for the restoration of the employment of millions was an imperative step. He directed Lahore Devel­opment Authority (LDA) and other institutions to focus their attention in making building laws public-friendly. A committee was constituted under the headship of Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA. The committee will formu­late its final recommendations with the consultation of the office-bearers of ‘ABAD’ and other stakeholders. The delegation comprised Gohar Ijaz, Engi­neer Akbar Sheikh, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, Sheraz J Manoo, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Waheed Ahmad Butt, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh Company Secretary of ‘ABAD’, Kamran Shujjah.