Agri scientists urged to make innovation in research

FAISALABAD - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has urged the agri scientists to make innovation in their research and align it with international requirements to overcome ill-impacts of rapidly changing climatic conditions.
Addressing a high-level meeting of agriculture scientists at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Sunday, he said that the scientists should introduce new crop varieties and provide it to the growers so that these could play a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of burgeoning population by overcoming food security issues.
He emphasized on the introduction of new varieties of ginger, olive, papaya, grapes, dates, stevia and other fruits and vegetables and said that their demand was increasing rapidly in the markets.