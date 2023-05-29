Monday, May 29, 2023
Agri scientists urged to make innovation in research

Agencies
May 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -    Pun­jab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has urged the agri sci­entists to make innovation in their research and align it with interna­tional requirements to overcome ill-impacts of rapidly changing cli­matic conditions.

Addressing a high-level meeting of agriculture scientists at Ayub Ag­ricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Sunday, he said that the sci­entists should introduce new crop varieties and provide it to the grow­ers so that these could play a pivot­al role in catering to food require­ments of burgeoning population by overcoming food security issues.

He emphasized on the introduc­tion of new varieties of ginger, ol­ive, papaya, grapes, dates, stevia and other fruits and vegetables and said that their demand was increasing rapidly in the markets.

