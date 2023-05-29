Monday, May 29, 2023
Agri scientists urged to make innovation in their research

May 29, 2023
FAISALABAD    -   Punjab Agriculture Secretary If­tikhar Ali Sahoo has urged the agri scientists to make innovation in their research and align it with in­ternational requirements to over­come ill-impacts of rapidly changing climatic conditions. 

Addressing a high-level meeting of agriculture scientists at Ayub Ag­ricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Sunday, he said that the sci­entists should introduce new crop varieties and provide it to the grow­ers so that these could play a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of burgeoning population by over­coming food security issues. 

He emphasized on introduction of new varieties of ginger, olive, papaya, grapes, dates, stevia and other fruits and vegetables and said that their demanding was increasing rapidly in the markets. The scientists should also introduce use of hi-tech tech­nology for cultivation and harvest of high value crops so that the dream of self-reliance in food production could be materialized, he added. 

He stressed the need of involve­ment of representatives from public and private sectors in research & development board and asked the heads of agricultural research insti­tutes to send their cases to the Chief Minister Secretariat on priority basis for approval of 15-member Research & Development Board.

