Ahmad Shah Khhaga, Saeed Akbar Niwani pledge allegiance to JKT

LAHORE - Two former members of Punjab Assembly previously associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunfay called on an estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and pledged their allegiance to the politician from south Punjab.
Ahmad Shah Khhaga, an ex-MPA from Pakpattan and a veteran parliamentarian from Bhakkar Saeed Akbar Niwani had a meeting with Jahangir Tareen in Lahore and discussed with him the future political landscape ahead of the coming elections. Ahmad Shah Khhaga is an ex-member of Punjab Assembly who was elected to the provincial assembly on the PML-Q ticket from PP-229 (Pakpattan-III) in the 2013 general elections. In April 2018, he left the PML-Q and joined the PTI and was re-elected to the provincial assembly as a candidate of the PTI from PP-193 in the 2018 general elections. Saeed Akbar Niwani has been a member of the Punjab Assembly since 2002 as he had been associated with the PML-Q and the PML-N in different times. He was also elected as an independent candidate more than once. PM Special Assistant and a close aide of JKT, Aon Chaudhry was also present in the meeting. Jahangir Tareen who has set up a political office in Lahore is busy meeting with the estranged PTI leaders these days discussing the prospects of forming a new political party. He is also making contacts with the PTI leaders who recently quit the PTI in the aftermath of May 9 incidents. Sources privy to the meeting said that Mr Tareen discussed different names of the new party with the two parliamentarians. Aon Chaudhry said that many more PTI leaders will announce their support for the JKT in the next few days.