Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ahmad Shah Khhaga, Saeed Akbar Niwani pledge allegiance to JKT

Ahmad Shah Khhaga, Saeed Akbar Niwani pledge allegiance to JKT
Our Staff Reporter
May 29, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -   Two former members of Punjab As­sembly previously associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunfay called on an estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and pledged their allegiance to the politician from south Punjab. 

Ahmad Shah Khhaga, an ex-MPA from Pakpattan and a veteran par­liamentarian from Bhakkar Saeed Akbar Niwani had a meeting with Jahangir Tareen in Lahore and dis­cussed with him the future political landscape ahead of the coming elections. Ahmad Shah Khhaga is an ex-mem­ber of Punjab Assembly who was elected to the provin­cial assembly on the PML-Q ticket from PP-229 (Pakpat­tan-III) in the 2013 gener­al elections. In April 2018, he left the PML-Q and joined the PTI and was re-elect­ed to the provincial assem­bly as a candidate of the PTI from PP-193 in the 2018 gen­eral elections. Saeed Akbar Niwani has been a member of the Punjab Assembly since 2002 as he had been associ­ated with the PML-Q and the PML-N in different times. He was also elected as an inde­pendent candidate more than once. PM Special Assistant and a close aide of JKT, Aon Chaudhry was also present in the meeting. Jahangir Tareen who has set up a political of­fice in Lahore is busy meet­ing with the estranged PTI leaders these days discuss­ing the prospects of form­ing a new political party. He is also making contacts with the PTI leaders who recently quit the PTI in the aftermath of May 9 incidents. Sourc­es privy to the meeting said that Mr Tareen discussed dif­ferent names of the new par­ty with the two parliamentar­ians. Aon Chaudhry said that many more PTI leaders will announce their support for the JKT in the next few days.

Sindh Govt committed to providing equal opportunities to differently-abled persons: CM

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023