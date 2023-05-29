Ahmad Shah Khhaga, Saeed Akbar Niwani pledge allegiance to JKT

LAHORE - Two former members of Punjab As­sembly previously associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunfay called on an estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and pledged their allegiance to the politician from south Punjab.

Ahmad Shah Khhaga, an ex-MPA from Pakpattan and a veteran par­liamentarian from Bhakkar Saeed Akbar Niwani had a meeting with Jahangir Tareen in Lahore and dis­cussed with him the future political landscape ahead of the coming elections. Ahmad Shah Khhaga is an ex-mem­ber of Punjab Assembly who was elected to the provin­cial assembly on the PML-Q ticket from PP-229 (Pakpat­tan-III) in the 2013 gener­al elections. In April 2018, he left the PML-Q and joined the PTI and was re-elect­ed to the provincial assem­bly as a candidate of the PTI from PP-193 in the 2018 gen­eral elections. Saeed Akbar Niwani has been a member of the Punjab Assembly since 2002 as he had been associ­ated with the PML-Q and the PML-N in different times. He was also elected as an inde­pendent candidate more than once. PM Special Assistant and a close aide of JKT, Aon Chaudhry was also present in the meeting. Jahangir Tareen who has set up a political of­fice in Lahore is busy meet­ing with the estranged PTI leaders these days discuss­ing the prospects of form­ing a new political party. He is also making contacts with the PTI leaders who recently quit the PTI in the aftermath of May 9 incidents. Sourc­es privy to the meeting said that Mr Tareen discussed dif­ferent names of the new par­ty with the two parliamentar­ians. Aon Chaudhry said that many more PTI leaders will announce their support for the JKT in the next few days.