Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran, wife placed on ECL

In a significant development, the names of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been added to the Exit Control List (ECL) on Monday in connection with the Al-Qadir University Trust corruption scandal.

The recommendation to include Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's names on the ECL was put forward by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi and subsequently approved by the federal cabinet through a circular summary. To formalize their inclusion on the ECL, NAB will be writing a letter to the ministry of interior.

The decision to add the former prime minister and his wife to the ECL comes after allegations of their involvement in a corruption scandal amounting to 190 million pounds.

This move follows a recent event when the government took action by placing the names of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the no-fly list due to alleged involvement in 9/5 mayhem.