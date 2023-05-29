Army Team wins National Games Golf, Parkha, Salman secure gold medals

LAHORE-The National Games Golf Event 2023 concluded on a high note with remarkable performances from the country’s top golf amateurs at Quetta Golf Club Golf Course.

Balochistan Golf Association, under the leadership of Maj Adnan Shahid along with Asghar Ali Shah, alongside the harmonious efforts of Pakistan Golf Federation represented by Brig Sohail Ishrat and Malik Kamran, made this event possible. Noteworthy players such as Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid, Arsalan Shahzaib Jahan, Nouman Ilyas, Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, Suneya Osama, and Hamna Amjad showcased their exceptional skills during the competition. The Army Team emerged as the ultimate winners, claiming the gold medal in the team event. Their members, including Noman Ilyas, Shahzaib Jahan, M. Arsalan, and M. Shaoib, displayed exceptional dedication and adherence to their game plan, securing a dominant position throughout the four-day competition.

Despite facing tough competition from Wapda Team, consisting of Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid, Noman Asghar, and Danish Javed, the Army Team maintained their lead from the first day until the final round, ultimately achieving victory with a team score of 867 over 72 holes (18 holes each day).

Wapda Team settled for silver medal with a team score of 876, falling short by nine strokes, despite reducing the Army Team’s initial 13-stroke advantage. PAF team, comprising Usama Nadeem, Muslim Abbas, Danial Jehangir, and Damil Ataullah, secured the bronze medal with a team score of 901, showcasing commendable efforts throughout the tournament.

In the Individual Gold Medal race, Salman Jehangir emerged as the deserving winner. Salman secured a remarkable final round score of 69 and an aggregate score of 285 for the championship. M Arsalan, son of prominent golfer M Sultan, earned silver medal, finishing four strokes behind Salman with a total score of 289. Shahzaib Jahan bagged bronze medal with an aggregate score of 290.

In the Ladies Section, Army Team, led by talented Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, and Aania Farooq Syed grabbed gold medal with a team aggregate score of 450. PAF Team, represented by Hamna Amjad, Suneya Osama, and Dania Aziz, put up a strong effort but settled for silver medal, falling seven strokes behind Army. Wapda Team, having Ana James Gill, Zaib un Nisa, and Ghazala Yasmin, claimed bronze with a score of 502.

In the Ladies Individual race, Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz showcased exceptional skills and consistency throughout the championship. Parkhaemerged as the gold medal winner, while Rimsha secured silver. The Ijaz Family celebrated a remarkable achievement, taking home the Team Gold Medal, Individual Gold and the Individual Silver. This is a compliment to their father and mother, who have devoted time and resources to raise such girls of exceptional ability and talent.

HUZAIFA/ABDULLAH AND USHNA/SARAH WIN MEN’S, WOMEN’S DOUBLES TITLES

Huzaifa Abdul Rehman/Abdullah and Ushna Suhail/Sarah Ibrahim Khan clinched the men’s and women’s tennis events title in the 34th National Games at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the men’s doubles finals, Huzaifa/Abdullah defeated M Shoaib/Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-4,6-0 to claim the first-ever gold medal for Army in tennis. In the women’s doubles final, Ushna/Sarah beat Meheq Khokhar/Esha Jawad 6-1, 6-0 to claim the gold medal for Wapda. In the first men’s singles semifinal, Aqeel Khan (Wapda) beat Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-2, retd while in the second semifinal, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Army) beat M Shoaib (PAF) 6-2, 6-0. In the first women’s singles semifinal, top seed Sarah beat Labika Iqbal (Punjab) 6-0, 6-0, while Ushna beat Amna Ali Qayum (Army) 6-4, 6-0.