At least 3 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico

NEW MEXICO-Multiple people were shot and at least three people were killed at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, on Saturday, Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun told CNN.

Five people were injured, she said. One of those injured was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, New Mexico State Police said. New Mexico State Police had earlier tweeted that two people were killed and six people were injured. All those involved in the shooting are in police custody, said the mayor, according to CNN affiliate KOAT. The scene is secure and there is “no ongoing threat to public safety,” said NMSP. “All the individuals involved were members of biker gangs,” Calhoun told CNN.

The fatal shooting occurred during the Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, said NMPD. The annual rally draws tens of thousands to the town’s Main Street for Memorial Day weekend, according to the event’s website.

Other people who sustained injuries were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos and University of New Mexico Health in Albuquerque – about 170 miles south – for treatment, according to state police.

“The first officer was on scene within 30 seconds of the call going out,” said the mayor. “Additional NMSP officers have been sent to Red River,” said NMSP in a tweet. Mayor Calhoun said late Saturday night that “in light of the active shooter incident that occurred this afternoon, we still have an active crime scene and ongoing investigation. No one will be allowed near the crime scene which includes most of Main Street.” “State police, county sheriff department and our local law enforcement are requesting local businesses to remain closed Sunday, May 28th until they complete their investigation, and the crime scene is cleared,” said Calhoun.

After the shooting, Taos, about 40 miles from Red River, enacted a curfew that will remain in place until 4:00 a.m. local time on May 28, according to an emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Pascualito Maestas. The order prohibits retailers, bars and other establishments form selling alcohol while the curfew is in effect.