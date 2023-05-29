Balochistan Customs collect Rs21b custom duty in 2022-23

QUETTA - Chief Collector, Customs Balo­chistan, Muhammad Saleem on Sunday said that Balochistan Customs has so far collected Rs21 billion in the fiscal year 2022-2023 as Customs Duty out of the target of Rs21.5 bil­lion given by the Federal Board of Revenue. With the establish­ment of the border market in Mand, employment opportu­nities will be provided to the local people and the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables will benefit the people living in the border areas of the two coun­tries, he said. Muhammad Sal­eem said that under the joint border market initiative, both countries have established markets on their respective sides of the border and the people living in the border areas would get special tax concessions on 152 items. He said that all the arrangements regarding these markets have been given to the respective Deputy Commissioners who will ensure their supervision and monitoring. He said that people could purchase goods of worth from 50 to 100 dollars in these markets. He said that these markets are very useful, it will reduce the problems faced by the people of the area and increase the border trade, commercial and business ac­tivities in the area. Besides expanding trade between the two countries, facilities and opportunities will be ensure to meet the target of 5 billion dollars by increasing the cur­rent 2 billion dollars. He said that after the inauguration of Pishin-Mand border market, the Balochistan government would develop six more joint markets at mashkel, washuk, Chidgi, Gobd and other areas in the region to usher a new era of progress. Traders operat­ing in these markets have been given special concessions. For the convenience of the people of these areas, Customs has de­ployed its staff by making spe­cial arrangements regarding clearance in the said market, with the aim that people do not face problems, he expressed.