BAP to not be ended on anyone’s desire: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo on Sunday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would not be end­ed on anyone’s desire while our party was as strong and stable as the first day in the province. Talking to media persons here, he said that all political par­ties and their leaderships have respect and dignity saying that the BAP party has achieved a lot of success in the objectives for which it was created. For the development and prosperity of the province, our government took such bold historical decisions, which were unprecedented in the past, he maintained. He said that elimination of unnecessary check posts, Gwadar’s long-standing problems of electricity and water have been resolved adding that we have protected the rights of fishermen and given them labor status, contract teach­ers and employees of other departments made permanent.