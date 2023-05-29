Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Balochistan CM

QUETTA - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on the Central Pres­ident of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Sunday. According to the details, both the leaders discussed the po­litical situation in the country and the affairs of BAP in the prolonged meeting. Organizational matters of the party were also discussed on the occasion. Both leaders denied the rumours of merging BAP with any other party saying that, “The BAP will participate in the upcom­ing elections as an independent party.” They agreed that the party will consider seat adjustments with other parties after taking into con­sideration regional political scenar­ios. Party cadres at the grassroots union council level will be formulat­ed and strengthened. It was decided that party workers who are the real assets and driving force behind the party will be supported and given the utmost value and respect. In the meeting, it was decided that party workers will be taken into confi­dence before taking any major de­cisions vis national, regional poli­tics and alliances. They resolved to make BAP a dynamic force not just at the provincial level but also in the national mainstream political scene. The Chief Minister said that BAP is the biggest political party in the province and it had huge pub­lic support. Senators Muhammad Abdul Qadir and Kauda Babar were also present at the meeting.