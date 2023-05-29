China’s commercial vehicle sales up 8.8 percent in first four months

BEIJING-Sales of commercial vehicles in China rose 8.8 percent year on year to about 1.29 million units in the first four months of the year, industry data showed. During the period, around 1.15 million trucks were sold in the country, up 7.7 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Sales of passenger commercial vehicles surged 18.7 percent year on year to 138,000 units in the same period, with coaches and light buses both registering double-digit growth. In April alone, China’s commercial vehicle sales reached 348,000 units, jumping 60.5 percent year on year.

China’s insurance sector

maintains adequate solvency in Q1

China’s insurance sector maintained steady operation and adequate solvency in the first quarter of the year, the country’s financial regulator said. The average comprehensive solvency ratio of the 185 insurers reviewed at a regulatory meeting was 190.3 percent by the end of March, and their average core solvency ratio was 125.7 percent, said the National Financial Regulatory Administration. The sector saw better-than-expected development, and its solvency ratio remained within an appropriate range in the first quarter, said the administration.

Specifically, the average comprehensive solvency ratios of property insurance companies, life insurance companies, and reinsurance companies stood at 227.1 percent, 180.9 percent, and 277.7 percent, respectively.

The solvency ratio is a key metric of an insurer’s ability to meet its debt and other obligations.