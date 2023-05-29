City receives 22.3mm rain, turns weather pleasant

MULTAN - The city and its surrounding areas witnessed 22.3 milli meter rain with heavy winds and hailstorm on Sunday eve­ning which refreshed the atmosphere and turned the weather cold and citi­zens feel a sigh of relief after the scorching heat. According to Met officials, the westerly waves ap­proached the South Punjab and cloud weather covered the sky while drizzling with heavy winds along with hailstorm forced the citi­zens to remain at homes. The rainwater inundated the roads, streets which disrupted the routine life and heavy winds also dis­turbed the MEPCO’s power supply system. The rain continued in the city inter­mittently. The officials said that the rainy spell would continue by two more days across the region. Deputy Director Agriculture Ex­tension, Muhammad Zafar talking to APP said that heavy winds were not favorable for the mango orchard while the hail­storm is also alarming for all crops. He said that light rain has a positive impact on the cotton crop while more rain was not suitable as the rainwater standing in cotton crop could be harmful. He urged the cotton growers to continue inspection of early sowing of the crop as jassids could attack on the crop.