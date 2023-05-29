Monday, May 29, 2023
CJ PHC urges swift disposal of family cases

May 29, 2023
PESHAWAR    -   Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Mussarat Hila­li urged swift disposal of family cases and to provide the best facil­ities to prisoners.

She said this in a meeting at­tended by all District and Sessions Judges of the province, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

CJ emphasized the significance of family cases and called upon Family Judges to play an active role in fostering social cohesion.

She urged them to exert diligent efforts in resolving family disputes amicably through persuasive con­ciliatory sessions, thus strength­ening the social fabric.

Moreover, she stressed the ur­gent need to conclude family cas­es within the statutory time-line, ensuring swift justice for the liti­gants involved.

Having personally visited several prisons in the province since tak­ing office, CJ Hilali expressed deep concern over the deplorable condi­tions faced by inmates due to over­crowding and inadequate facilities.

She highlighted the pressing need for the timely resolution of cases in­volving under-trial prisoners.

Hilali urged District and Ses­sions Judges to conduct surprise visits to prisons to address the sufferings of the inmates and facil­itate their rehabilitation.

She affirmed her commitment to combating corruption within the judiciary, emphasizing zero toler­ance for illicit practices.

CJ emphasized the importance of observing the dress code, court timings and the need for strict ad­herence to professional standards.

