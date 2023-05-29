CM forms 4-member inquiry team to probe incident

Mohsin Naqvi visits Children Hospital after death of baby girl.

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital after the death of a female infant due to overheat­ing of incubator in the nursery. The CM inspected the site of the incident and sought details from the doctors. Secretary Health and senior doctors accompanied him. Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the well- being of other children admitted in the nursery and issued necessary direc­tions with regard to properly looking after the children. He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the infant and directed to follow medical pro­tocol in the nursery. He asserted that no negligence would be tolerated with re­gard to looking after the infant children. He also visited other wards and reviewed facilities being provided for the treatment of children over there. Mohsin Naqvi di­rected the hospital administration to al­locate one bed for one child for providing them proper treatment. The CM consti­tuted a 4-member inquiry committee in this regard to investigate the matter. The committee comprised Additional Secre­tary Health (Establishment), Doctor Mu­hammad Azhar, Doctor Amir Naseer and Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Doctor Mushtaq Ahmad. The committee after reviewing all the circumstances and incidents will submit its report within 24 hours. The committee after ascertaining those who committed negligence will put forth its recommendation to take ac­tion. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide best treatment facilities to the children and asserted that zero tolerance would be shown on any further incident and an indiscriminate action would be taken against those for committing negligence. He outlined that strict punishment would be given according to law after finding out the responsible for commit­ting negligence.