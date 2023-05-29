Committee for reinstating PEMRA officer dismissed on  harassment allegations

ISLAMABAD - The Special Committee on Affected Employees has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to reinstate an officer who was previously dismissed due to allegations of harassment towards a female coworker. This directive came following rejection of the officer’s previous attempts to appeal his dismissal in court and to the President of Pakistan.

The documentation, of which a copy was available to the reporter, revealed that the meeting held on May 3, under the supervision of Qadir Khan Mandokhel, MNA, resulted in a directive to the Secretary Information and Broadcasting and Chairman PEMRA. The directive was to reinstate Haji Adam, former Director General of Human Resource/ Admin, to his previous position effective from the date of his dismissal and to provide him with all back benefits. In addition, there was a directive to immediately drop criminal case FIR No.387/22 against him. The committee also served Sohail Asif Ali Khan, DG HR, with a show cause notice for misleading the committee and wasting its time. Haji Adam claimed that the proceedings against him were biased and unilateral. He reported that an FIR was registered against him. However, Sohail Asif Ali informed the committee that Haji Adam’s termination was in line with the ombudsman’s directions regarding workplace harassment against women. The documents also indicated that Haji Adam’s plea to the President of Pakistan against his dismissal, after being found guilty of harassment by the federal ombudsman, was rejected on September 30, 2022.

Further, the special committee has given directives to regularize the services of 40 daily wage workers in the Urdu unit and all other daily wage workers in any other departmental unit. Several long-serving employees expressed to the committee that their service had not been regularized, despite working in the department for the past 15 years. Given the employees’ lengthy service, the committee ordered the regularization of all 35 workers in this category. The services of Mr. Naeem ul Hassan and 10 others were recommended for regularization, and the committee also directed the regularization of 70 employees working as researchers and coordinators in the department. Concerning the issue of 600 pensioners, the departmental representative informed the committee that the commutation of pensions was approved by the Board. Therefore, the committee instructed that all employees should be granted their pensions and commutation according to the Board’s approval and Federal Government policy.