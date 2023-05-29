Court extends Asad Umar’s interim bail in protest case

The court extended former federal minister Asad Umar’s interim bail in a case registered at Tarnol police station, following his protest against former prime minister Imran Khan arrest from IHC premises.

According to the details, PTI leader Asad Umar appeared in court before the Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas along with the lawyer of PTI Sardar Masroof.

The lawyer prompting the request for a future date as PTI leader Babar Awan is currently abroad.

Meanwhile, the court extended the PTI leader Asad Umar’s interim bail and postponed the hearing until June 5.

Last week, the former federal minister Asad Umar secured the extension in Judicial complex vandalism case.

According to the details, PTI member was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) under Judicial complex vandalism and Terrorism Act case.

During the hearing, lawyer Babar Awan, filed a request for an extension of his client’s bail.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad presided over the case, attentively listening to the arguments put forth by the defense. After careful consideration, Judge Jawad granted an extension in Asad Umar’s interim bail until May 29, providing him temporary relief from detention.