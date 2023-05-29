CTI seeks JVs with technical institutions to train workforce in carpet industry

LAHORE-Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rahman has offered joint ventures to all organisations like TEVTA and said that the officials of these organisations should visit the institute in this regard since there is a need to initiate specific training programmes to provide technical education and vocational training to meet the shortage of skilled manpower in Punjab.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held at the Carpet Training Institute here on Sunday. Former Chairperson Saeed Khan, consultants Khalid Iqbal and Amanat Ali and others were also present on this occasion. Ejazur Rahman said the handloom carpet industry can play a key role in curbing migration from villages to cities for employment and if supported by other organisations including TEVTA, the CTI has not only the comprehensive planning but also the capacity and infrastructure to execute training programmes related to the hand-woven carpet industry in Punjab.

He said that Technical Vocational Education and Training Provider Organisations are not playing the role in meeting the contemporary needs of the industry which the country’s industries desperately need and especially the export oriented sector like Pakistan handmade carpets manufacturing industry is not getting that support and this is the reason that there is a severe shortage of skilled labour in this sector.

He emphasised on the institutions providing technical education and vocational training, TEVTA, NewTech, PSVC, PVTC, SDC, PSDF, USDECT and PSIC. They should introduce industry specific IT-based training programmes in close consultation with industry stakeholders and the trained workforce available from here will prove to be helpful in the timely fulfillment of supply orders and production of quality products from Pakistani industries for global markets.

He said that the Carpet Training Institute has experience in conducting such training programmes and has the capacity to plan and conduct more such training programmes for the benefit of the hand-woven carpet industry in Punjab and necessary capacity and infrastructure is also in place. He invited the officials of all technical and vocational training institutes to visit CTI to plan such training programmes and discuss joint venture.