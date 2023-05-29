Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DG SBP Asif Tufail inaugurates Punjab Jr Badminton event   

STAFF REPORT
May 29, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail inaugurated Punjab Junior Badminton Championship 2023 at a largely-attended opening ceremony here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on  Sunday. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Hafeez Bhatti, PBA Secretary Tayyab Sohail, coach Zareena Waqar, Mustafa Shah and others were also present on this occasion. Talking to media, DG SBP Asif Tufail said the 4-day Punjab Junior Badminton Championship is a suitable platform for young male and female badminton players to exhibit and polish their game skills ahead of major events.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023