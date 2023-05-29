DG SBP Asif Tufail inaugurates Punjab Jr Badminton event   

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail inaugurated Punjab Junior Badminton Championship 2023 at a largely-attended opening ceremony here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Sunday. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Hafeez Bhatti, PBA Secretary Tayyab Sohail, coach Zareena Waqar, Mustafa Shah and others were also present on this occasion. Talking to media, DG SBP Asif Tufail said the 4-day Punjab Junior Badminton Championship is a suitable platform for young male and female badminton players to exhibit and polish their game skills ahead of major events.