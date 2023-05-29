Dr Seemin Jamali laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI-Former Jinnah Hospital Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) executive director Dr Seemin Jamali was laid to rest in the DHA Phase VIII graveyard on Sunday. On Saturday, Ms Jamali passed away at 61 after prolonged illness. According to family sources, she was suffering from intestinal cancer and was admitted to Agha Khan University Hospital almost a week ago. She could not be resuscitated to life. Her funeral prayers will be offered at Jinnah Hospital mosque after Asr prayer. Among his heirs are his husband Dr AR Jamali and two sons Omar Jamali and Babar Jamali.

After completing her medical education from Nawabshah, and attaining a degree of public health from Thailand, she joined the JPMC in 1988 as medical officer. She was appointed head of the emergency department in 1995 and was elevated to JPMC joint executive in 2010 before being appointed as the executive director in 2016. She retired from the post in 2021. Her achievements included several initiatives launched for the first time in the public sector in Sindh; launch of an emergency care training programme at JPMC, establishment of a morgue and dog-bite treatment centre. As a blast hit the hospital, she was moved to transform the emergency department into a state-of-the-art unit with public-private partnership. Dr Jamali was awarded awards including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Women Achievement Award. She was also given the rank of Lt. Col by the army for her services.

Condolences

Minister for external affairs Bilawal Bhutto took to Twitter to share his grief over “profound loss to the medical fraternity”. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed grief over the death of Dr Jamali.

She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.