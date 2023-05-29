Monday, May 29, 2023
Eight-day special anti-polio drive begins in southern districts of KP

Web Desk
2:18 PM | May 29, 2023
An eight-day special anti-polio drive kicked off in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to emergency operation center, the drive is being conducted in six districts of the province including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Upper South Waziristan, and lower North Waziristan.

More than one point one million children under the age of five years will be vaccinated during the campaign.

The health authorities have appealed to parents and other segments of society to make campaign successful for their better future of children.

