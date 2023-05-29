Monday, May 29, 2023
Eight more handed over to military for trial in May 9 vandalism case

6:25 PM | May 29, 2023
 An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed eight accused in attack on GHQ Rawalpindi over to military courts in General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

Cases had been lodged against them at RA Bazar and Civil Lines police stations. The ATC ordered the jail authorities to hand them over to a military commanding officer.

The accused include Idrees, Umar Farooq, Raja Ahsaan, Muhammad Ali, Ali Hussian, Laal Shah, Sheheryar Zulfiqar, and Farhad Khan.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said 33 people involved in May 9 riots had been handed over to the military for trial and only six FIRs out of 499 cases could be tried in the military courts.

"Nineteen people from Punjab and 14 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be tried in military courts," he told a presser.

The law enforcement authorities had booked them in vandalism at the GHQ gate during the protests that had erupted after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest.

Pakistan army had vowed to proceed against them in military courts.

Ex-MPA Irshad Khan quits PTI

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir had, on Saturday, said that the legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in the May 9 mayhem commenced under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution.

PM Shehbaz had also vowed to try May 9 "arsonists" under military laws saying, "The country won't survive if any leniency was shown to the perpetrators of the arsons on May 9 involving the desecration of the martyrs, monuments, and damaging the security installations".

