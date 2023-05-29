Monday, May 29, 2023
Elderly man rescued 28 hours after avalanche hits GB’s Astore

May 29, 2023
Regional

GILGIT   -   A 70-year-old man was pulled out alive from under the snow in Gil­git-Baltistan’s Astore district on Sunday, nearly 28 hours after an avalanche struck the valley, rescue officials said.

Eight people, including four women and a child, were killed in the avalanche on Saturday morn­ing. Officials said the victims were nomads, who were moving to­wards Astore from Azad Kashmir, and had set up camp in the area along with their cattle. They all be­longed to various areas of Punjab.

WAZIR Asad Ali, media officer for Astore Rescue 1122, said that of­ficials had managed to rescue the remaining three people and had shifted them to the DHQ Hospital Astore. He said 70-year-old Mu­hammad Hussain was the last per­son to be rescued, almost 28 hours after the avalanche hit the valley.

“All three rescued persons are being treated and are stable now,” Ali added. The official further said that the rescue operation had ended and the bodies were being sent to Punjab.

Ali added that the Pakistan Army and police had assisted the local administration and rescue per­sonnel in the rescue and search operation.

