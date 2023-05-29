Export led economy only viable solution for progress of country: Ahsan

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal says export based economy is only viable solution for progress and development of the country.

Addressing a ceremony at the National School of Public Policy in Lahore on Monday, he said we have to find an extraordinary path to increase the export of the country.

The Minister said many elements are hatching conspiracies against China Pakistan Economic Corridor as CPEC is a game Changer Project.

He informed more than one hundred and fifty Joint Cooperation Committee meetings were held from our side on CPEC and resolved the issues.

He said ease of doing business is vital for promotion of business.

He said Chinese investors have opened their offices for investment in the country during previous tenure of PML-N.