Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Export led economy only viable solution for progress of country: Ahsan

Export led economy only viable solution for progress of country: Ahsan
Web Desk
10:03 PM | May 29, 2023
National

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal says export based economy is only viable solution for progress and development of the country.

Addressing a ceremony at the National School of Public Policy in Lahore on Monday, he said we have to find an extraordinary path to increase the export of the country.

The Minister said many elements are hatching conspiracies against China Pakistan Economic Corridor as CPEC is a game Changer Project.

He informed more than one hundred and fifty Joint Cooperation Committee meetings were held from our side on CPEC and resolved the issues.

He said ease of doing business is vital for promotion of business.

He said Chinese investors have opened their offices for investment in the country during previous tenure of PML-N.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1685334428.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023