Factory catches huge fire in Karachi's SITE area

Web Desk
2:31 PM | May 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

A huge fire erupted at a plastic factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Monday, gutting valuables worth millions of rupees, rescue and police officials said.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. Five fire tenders, two snorkels and a water bowser were busy controlling the fire but it had not been brought under control yet. 

The fire broke out on the third floor of the Sohail Plastic Factory at 9:15am. Workers present inside the factory had been rescued while those inside an adjacent factory had also been vacated to avoid any injuries or loss of life.

An Edhi Foundation statement said its ambulances and volunteers were present at the site to aid in rescue efforts.

Keamari District Commissioner Mukhtiar Abro told reporters that the reason for the fire was reported to be a short circuit and that an inquiry was continuing. A detailed report would be released after it was verified from the authorities concerned, he added.

