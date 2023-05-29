Fazlur Rehman departs for Thailand on private trip

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has left for a private visit to Thailand, reported a private TV channel on Sunday. JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri denied media reports that the party chief had left for London to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif amid a prevailing political crisis in the country. However, the spokesperson confirmed Saturday night that Fazl had gone abroad but his destination was not London. According to him, Fazl, who is also head of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is on a “private trip”. Sources said Maulana Fazl had gone to Thailand as he was stressed out due to his hectic political engagements in the country. During the visit, the PDM chief is also expected to meet the Pakistani community residing in Thailand — a popular tourist destination. Earlier, the rumours about his visit to London sparked speculations amid ongoing political turmoil in the country which intensified after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.