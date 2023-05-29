Fazlur Rehman departs for Thailand on private trip

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fa­zl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has left for a private visit to Thailand, reported a pri­vate TV channel on Sunday. JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri de­nied media reports that the par­ty chief had left for London to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif amid a prevailing polit­ical crisis in the country. How­ever, the spokesperson con­firmed Saturday night that Fazl had gone abroad but his desti­nation was not London. Accord­ing to him, Fazl, who is also head of the ruling Pakistan Democrat­ic Movement (PDM), is on a “pri­vate trip”. Sources said Maula­na Fazl had gone to Thailand as he was stressed out due to his hectic political engagements in the country. During the visit, the PDM chief is also expected to meet the Pakistani community residing in Thailand — a popular tourist destination. Earlier, the rumours about his visit to Lon­don sparked speculations amid ongoing political turmoil in the country which intensified after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.