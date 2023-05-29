Food dept achieves 80pc of revised wheat target in Multan division

MULTAN - The food department has achieved 80 percent of the revised wheat procure­ment target by purchasing over 54,3474 metric tons of wheat as the 686310 metric tons revised target set for the Multan division during pro­curement season 2023-24.

Deputy Director (DD) of the food department Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said that the wheat procurement drive was continued at 48 centers across the division for procurement of wheat and added that they had achieved the initial wheat target couple of days ago and all efforts were being made to procure maximum wheat.

He hoped that the wheat drive would likely be contin­ued by one week more in or­der to meet the food security challenge as per directions of the incumbent government.

DD Food further informed that the gunny bags distri­bution process was almost completed across the divi­sion. Khokhar said that strict monitoring was also be­ing made to curb the wheat smuggling and hoarding mafia and over 11565 met­ric tons of wheat have been confiscated during 441 raids while 24 FIRs were also got registered over hoarding and smuggling of wheat.

YOUM-E-TAKBIR CELEBRATED IN SOUTH PUNJAB

Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Takbir was marked here on Sunday with national zeal and fervour across South Punjab to com­memorate the historic nu­clear tests in 1998. Various ceremonies and rallies were taken out to mark the day.