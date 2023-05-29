Former PTI MPA Aghaz Gandapur announces separation from party

PESHAWAR - Former MPA Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aghaz Gan­dapur on Sunday announced sep­aration from the party due to May 9 incident.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Aghaz Gandapur said that my family and I have stood alongside PTI for a long time. After the martyrdom of my uncle Israr Gandapur, my fa­ther Ikram Gandapur also became associated with PTI. Even after losing two members to the cause, we did not quit the party.

Reflecting on the events of May 9, the former PTI member ac­knowledged, “I can understand what transpired during the inci­dents on that day. However, given the circumstances, I cannot main­tain my affiliation with PTI as a Pa­kistani”.

Discussing the role of the armed forces, he said that if our country is facing challenges, it is primarily due to the military’s involvement.

Regarding the events of May 9, the former MPA said that those individ­uals who were involved should face appropriate consequences.

Highlighting his family’s con­tributions to the country, he said, my family has served Pakistan dil­igently, and our allegiance lies with the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this nation.

Expressing gratitude towards the army, he said that whenever we faced hardships, the armed forces extended their support to us.

Concluding his address, he an­nounced that in the upcoming elections, my family and I will par­ticipate independently.