CHINIOT - A six-year old girl died while her father was critically injured after an over-speeding car hit a motorcycle here on Sunday.

Local police said that Altaf Hussain hailing from suburbs of Chiniot was on his way to home after purchasing medicine from main city when a reckless driven car knocked down his bike at Khandelwal road. As a result of the accident, Noor 06, died on the spot while her father was seriously injured.