Girl Guides shine at annual prize distribution ceremony

LAHORE - The Girl Guides of Govt Queen Mary Graduate College took center stage at their Annual Prize Distribution ceremony held at the Queen Mary Seminar Hall. Under the guidance of Breira Abdullah, the in-charge Guide Cell, Senior Guide Leader, and Assistant Professor of English, the event showcased the girls’ commit­ment to global causes. The ceremo­ny featured international projects, including the Plastic Tide Turners initiative by UNEP, which empow­ers young individuals to combat plastic pollution through recycling efforts. Ms. Breira Abdullah high­lighted the United Nations’ 17 Sus­tainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emphasized the significance of SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 4 (Quality Education). She under­scored the urgent need to reduce, recycle, and reuse plastic products such as disposable pots and toys. The participating students demon­strated their innovative recycling ideas, presenting a diverse array of products made from plastic bottles, glass, cups, and spoons. They were awarded badges and certificates by UNEP, which were presented by Dr. Samra Imran, the Principal of Govt Queen Mary Graduate College, and Senior Trainer PGGA, Ms. Salma Sajjad. In recognition of their ex­ceptional contributions, Ms. Breira Abdullah also bestowed stunning jewelry items upon Dr. Samra Im­ran, Salma Sajjad, Dr. Shazia, Ms. Bazgha Babar, Dr. Nadia Dar Malik, and other esteemed guests.