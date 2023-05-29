Girl Guides shine at annual prize distribution ceremony

LAHORE - The Girl Guides of Govt Queen Mary Graduate College took center stage at their Annual Prize Distribution ceremony held at the Queen Mary Seminar Hall. Under the guidance of Breira Abdullah, the in-charge Guide Cell, Senior Guide Leader, and Assistant Professor of English, the event showcased the girls’ commitment to global causes. The ceremony featured international projects, including the Plastic Tide Turners initiative by UNEP, which empowers young individuals to combat plastic pollution through recycling efforts. Ms. Breira Abdullah highlighted the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emphasized the significance of SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 4 (Quality Education). She underscored the urgent need to reduce, recycle, and reuse plastic products such as disposable pots and toys. The participating students demonstrated their innovative recycling ideas, presenting a diverse array of products made from plastic bottles, glass, cups, and spoons. They were awarded badges and certificates by UNEP, which were presented by Dr. Samra Imran, the Principal of Govt Queen Mary Graduate College, and Senior Trainer PGGA, Ms. Salma Sajjad. In recognition of their exceptional contributions, Ms. Breira Abdullah also bestowed stunning jewelry items upon Dr. Samra Imran, Salma Sajjad, Dr. Shazia, Ms. Bazgha Babar, Dr. Nadia Dar Malik, and other esteemed guests.