Monday, May 29, 2023
Global Day of Parents to be marked on June 1  

APP
May 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Global Day of Parents will be marked on June 1 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to honor parents and their commitment to children worldwide. Parents play an important part in shaping one’s life. People all over the world have the opportunity to appreciate parents and parental figures for the vital role they play in the development of families. Community leaders, parents, children, teachers, and family organizations get together in celebrating the day and promoting effective parenting. On September 17, 2012, the UN publicly declared that the Global Day of Parents would be held annually on June 1. 

