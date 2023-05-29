Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt striving to promote cross-border trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Balochistan Governor

Govt striving to promote cross-border trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Balochistan Governor
Web Desk
10:02 PM | May 29, 2023
National

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has said the government is striving to promote cross-border trade activities with Iran and Afghanistan.

Talking to a delegation of Qilla Saifullah led by Nawabzada Mehboob Jogezai in Quetta on Monday, he said poverty from Balochistan can be eradicated by expanding the border trade.

The Governor said  the opening of new trade routes at Taftan, Chaman, Nushki, Badini and Qamar Din points will increase the economic and commercial activities in Balochistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1685334428.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023