Govt striving to promote cross-border trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Balochistan Governor

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has said the government is striving to promote cross-border trade activities with Iran and Afghanistan.

Talking to a delegation of Qilla Saifullah led by Nawabzada Mehboob Jogezai in Quetta on Monday, he said poverty from Balochistan can be eradicated by expanding the border trade.

The Governor said the opening of new trade routes at Taftan, Chaman, Nushki, Badini and Qamar Din points will increase the economic and commercial activities in Balochistan.