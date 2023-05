Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo says present government has taken bold and historical steps for the development and prosperity of the province.

Talking to media in Quetta, he said unnecessary check-posts were eliminated and Gwadar's long-standing problems relating to electricity and water were resolved.

He denied the impression being given by some quarters that Balochistan Awami Party will merge with any major political party of the country.