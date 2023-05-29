Govt to provide relief to people in upcoming budget: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the country is facing a serious finan­cial crisis at the moment, adding the policies of the previous gov­ernment have brought the finan­cial affairs of the province to the verge of collapse.

Talking to chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Pir Sabir Shah, provincial chairman QWP Sikan­dar Hayat Khan Sherpao, pro­vincial president Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP), Mo­hammad Ali, former KP gover­nor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and oth­ers at Governor’s House, he said that the current caretaker gov­ernment and the Federal govern­ment despite economic crisis are sincere to provide relief to the people of the province at newly merged districts in the upcoming annual budget.

Meanwhile, a 60-member del­egation of the business commu­nity comprising presidents and other officials of Waziristan, Bajaur, Dir, Swat chambers of commerce also met with the Governor and discussed vari­ous economic, social issues in­cluding, tax levies in the newly merged districts.

On this occasion, the joint delega­tion of the chambers presented their suggestions for the improvement of the country’s economy, industry and business sector and requested for extension in the tax-concession period for the region.

Talking to the delegation, the governor said that the secret of the development of developed countries is unity in serving the interest of the country.

He said that our nation also has to adopt a common strategy for the development and prosperi­ty of the country and collectively move ahead in domestic and na­tional affairs.