Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hamza Shehbaz credits PML-N for making Pakistan’s defence invincible

Hamza Shehbaz credits PML-N for making Pakistan’s defence invincible
Our Staff Reporter
May 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -   In a statement issued on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Hamza She­hbaz highlighted the significant role played by his party in bolstering Pakistan’s defence capabilities, mak­ing it invincible. The statement was released on the occasion of Youm-e- Takbeer (May 28), a day commemo­rating Pakistan’s nuclear tests. Ham­za Shehbaz highlighted that May 28 holds great importance not only for Pakistan but also for the entire Muslim Ummah. He praised PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif for his unwaver­ing commitment to national inter­ests, as he took the courageous step of approving nuclear tests, thereby transforming Pakistan into a nuclear power. This decision by Nawaz Shar­if, according to Hamza Shehbaz, sym­bolizes national security, defence, and honour. Asserting unity among PML-N members, Hamza Shehbaz expressed their unwavering dedica­tion to national defense, develop­ment, and prosperity. He vowed that no obstacle would hinder their prog­ress towards achieving these goals. Moreover, he stressed his readiness to make any necessary sacrifices to safeguard Pakistan’s geographical and ideological boundaries

Sindh Govt committed to providing equal opportunities to differently-abled persons: CM

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023