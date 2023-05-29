Hamza Shehbaz credits PML-N for making Pakistan’s defence invincible

LAHORE - In a statement issued on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Hamza She­hbaz highlighted the significant role played by his party in bolstering Pakistan’s defence capabilities, mak­ing it invincible. The statement was released on the occasion of Youm-e- Takbeer (May 28), a day commemo­rating Pakistan’s nuclear tests. Ham­za Shehbaz highlighted that May 28 holds great importance not only for Pakistan but also for the entire Muslim Ummah. He praised PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif for his unwaver­ing commitment to national inter­ests, as he took the courageous step of approving nuclear tests, thereby transforming Pakistan into a nuclear power. This decision by Nawaz Shar­if, according to Hamza Shehbaz, sym­bolizes national security, defence, and honour. Asserting unity among PML-N members, Hamza Shehbaz expressed their unwavering dedica­tion to national defense, develop­ment, and prosperity. He vowed that no obstacle would hinder their prog­ress towards achieving these goals. Moreover, he stressed his readiness to make any necessary sacrifices to safeguard Pakistan’s geographical and ideological boundaries