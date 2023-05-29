Holly Willoughby says she is hurt over affair lies by Phillip Schofield

LONDON - Holly Willoughby has said it was “very hurtful” to discover her former co-host Phillip Schofield lied to her about his affair with a younger colleague. On Sunday, Schofield confirmed he had had a relationship with a younger male ITV employee while still married. In a statement, Willoughby said: “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. “It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.” Writing on Instagram, Willoughby added it had “taken time to process yesterday’s news”. The pair presented ITV daytime show This Morning together for 14 years until Schofield’s exit last week. Schofield then quit ITV on Sunday after admitting to the affair with the man, which he described as “unwise, but not illegal”. Some former ITV daytime figures, such as Eamonn Holmes and Dan Wootton, said the revelations raised questions about how much the network’s managers knew about the relationship.

ITV responded by saying it had investigated rumours of a relationship between Schofield and a younger employee in 2020, but that both had “repeatedly denied” it. An ITV spokesman said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020, ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.