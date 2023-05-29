Ijazul Haq denies PML-Z merger with PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) Chairman Ijazul Haq has denied the rumours of merger of his party with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ijaz, the son of former army chief General Ziaul Haq, rejected the rumours in reply to a letter issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on May 5 in which he was asked to clarify his party's status and intra-party polls for the forthcoming general elections.

He said that there was no reality in reports of merger of the PML-Z with the PTI.

He clarified that during his meeting with Imran Khan, he discussed coalition with the PTI but not a merger.

It may be noted that the media reported on March 19 Ijaz formally joined the PTI after they met in Lahore. Ijaz did not deny the news at that time.