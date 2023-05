Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had a meeting with lawyers from Jhang.

The political situation was discussed with Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore in which the legal framework was consulted for the release of the party’s supporters.

In the meeting, lawyers briefed the former premier Imran Khan over the PTI’s prisoners taken into custody from Jhang and the steps taken so far for their release.