I am writing to express my concern about the increasing pollution in our area. The air quality has been deteriorating, and it is adversely affecting the health of our community. The pollution is not only causing respiratory problems but also increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Immediate action needs to be taken to reduce pollution levels in our area. The government should invest in clean energy sources and promote public transportation to decrease the number of cars on the road. We should also encourage industries to adopt eco-friendly practices and reduce their carbon footprint.

It is essential that we work together to protect our environment and ensure the well-being of our community. I urge the government and industries to take responsibility for their actions and strive toward a cleaner and greener future.

HOORAIN ALTAF,

Rawalpindi.