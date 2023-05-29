Monday, May 29, 2023
Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers being observed today

10:34 AM | May 29, 2023
The International Day of UN Peacekeepers is being observed today to highlight role of UN peacekeeping forces for world peace.

Over the past 75 years, United Nations Peacekeepers have saved countless lives for global peace and security.

The day commemorates the efforts of the United Nations to eliminate human suffering by establishing a situation of lasting peace in countries with wars and internal conflicts.

Pakistani peacekeeping forces are playing an important role in accomplishing the mission of the United Nations peacekeeping forces with great skill and dedication.

During UN peacekeeping missions, 171 Pakistani soldiers, including 27 officers, have sacrificed their precious lives for the restoration of global peace.

