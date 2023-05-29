JI’s Baloch condemns May 9 violent incidents

Swabi - The central vice-emir of Jamaat- e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch has said that the May 9 incident occurred due to hatred instilled in the mind of youth and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

He was addressing the JI workers convention on Sunday. The gathering was also attended by other central and provincial party leaders . Baloch said army installations and statues of martyrs should not have been targeted and the entire nation is very sad over the incidents.

Liaqat Baloch said Imran Khan had used the party workers as a shield and instilled hatred in the minds of the youth. JI leader further said that the establishment wanted to crush the politics with military power, causing serious threat not only to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf but also to Pakistan’s masses and the parliament.

He said that serious national problems sprung up because the leadership of the country deviated from Constitution, and personal interests were prioritised over national interests, due to which Pakistan is facing complicated internal and external threats today.

Liaqat Baloch said that country’s issues could only be resolved when the elected parliamentarians have the passion to develop the country and the nation