JI's Liaqat Baloch calls on Chaudhry Shujaat to discuss political situation

In an effort to address the current political situation in the country, Jamaat-e-Islami's vice chief, Liaqat Baloch, held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, on Monday. The meeting, which took place at Chaudhry Shujaat's residence, also saw the presence of Farid Paracha.

During the meeting, Liaqat Baloch expressed his concerns about the welfare of former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat and engaged in discussions about the prevailing political landscape.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, acknowledging the severity of the events that unfolded on May 9, emphasized that condemnation alone is insufficient. He called for unity among all politicians, emphasizing the need for collective action in order to address the challenges faced by the country.

Liaqat Baloch, highlighting the dire circumstances of inflation and unemployment, stressed that the situation has made it increasingly difficult for the people to sustain their livelihoods.

He expressed his belief that dialogue is the key to resolving these issues, stating that all problems can be effectively tackled through open discussions.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of holding elections on time, stating that political stability can only be achieved if the electoral process is conducted as scheduled.