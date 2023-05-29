Kamran Tessori aims to transform Karachi into an IT hub

In a bold move to propel Karachi into the realm of Information Technology (IT), Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced his mission to establish the metropolis as a prominent IT center. Under his ambitious plan, IT education will be made accessible to 50,000 young individuals.

Governor Tessori expressed his determination during a meeting with the delegation head of Saylani Welfare International Trust, where he highlighted the promising developments in the field of information technology courses. The governor stressed the importance of preparing the youth to meet the challenges of the digital age.

To kickstart the initiative, the governor revealed that tests for IT courses would soon be conducted at the Governor House. This move aims to identify promising candidates who will then receive comprehensive IT training.

Governor Tessori further stressed that upon completing the training, these young individuals will have the potential to earn a substantial monthly income ranging from Rs3 to 5 lakh.

Promoting equal opportunities, the Sindh Governor asserted that the IT education provided to successful candidates would be completely free of cost.

This initiative seeks to empower the youth by equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital landscape, ultimately contributing to the economic growth of Karachi and the nation as a whole.