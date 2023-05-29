Lahore Qalandars beat PCB XI in Takbeer Day Exhibition T10 Match

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars put on a spectacular performance as they routed PCB XI with a commanding ten-wicket victory in the Takbeer Day Exhibition T10 Match held at the state-of-the-art Narowal Sports Complex on Sunday.

Batting first, PCB XI managed to post a total of 120 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 10 overs. Asif Ali showcased his prowess with the bat, hammering an impressive 62 runs off just 22 deliveries. Kamran Akmal contributed 19 runs, while Ali Imran added 16 runs to the scoreboard. Lahore Qalandars’ bowlers made an impact with Hunain taking two wickets, and Tayyab and Haris claiming one wicket each. In a remarkable chase, Lahore Qalandars reached the target with utmost ease, achieving the required total in a mere 7.5 overs without losing a single wicket. Fakhar Zaman emerged as the hero of the match, delivering an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off only 23 balls. Tahir Baig also displayed his skills with an outstanding unbeaten innings, scoring 51 runs off 23 deliveries.

The Takbeer Day Exhibition T10 Match served as a fitting tribute to Youm-e-Takbeer, observed on May 28. It also marked the inaugural match at the Narowal Sports Complex, a state-of-the-art venue that holds great promise for the development of sports in Pakistan. The match was telecast live on PTV Sports, captivating cricket fans across the nation.

Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, expressed his enthusiasm about the historic day and the progressive steps taken towards sports at the Narowal Sports City. He stated, “Today is a historic day. Pakistan carried out nuclear explosions on May 28, and on this day, we also made a revolutionary step towards sports in order to facilitate our youth at this Narowal Sports City, where they will prepare well to represent Pakistan in the Olympics, Asian Games, and other international events and raise the Pakistani flag after finishing on the podiums.”

Regarding the Narowal Sports City project, Ahsan Iqbal explained, “When the Narowal Sports City Complex is fully operational, it will offer 14 sports facilities. Throughout the year, sports clinics and camps will be organized here. The young talent of Pakistan will be nurtured and trained at this venue, and they will strive hard to bring international glory to Pakistan.”

The Federal Minister extended his gratitude to Atif Rana, the Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandars, for sending the PSL champions to participate in the inaugural cricket match at the Narowal Sports Complex. He commended Lahore Qalandars for their remarkable contributions to national cricket, remarking, “The contributions of Lahore Qalandars to national cricket are commendable, as they have provided the national team with a significant number of superstars who shine across the world, earning great recognition and pride for our country.” Atif Rana, in response, shared his vision, saying, “Our aim is to nurture exceptionally talented players for Pakistan cricket. We have worked tirelessly to discover and develop fresh talent, transforming them into professional cricketers. Thanks to Allah Almighty, Lahore Qalandars’ players are now shining brightly worldwide.”