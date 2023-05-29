Lawyers’ delegation calls on CM

LAHORE - A delega­tion headed by President Lahore High Court Bar Association Rana Intizar Hussain met with the Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office in which the delegation apprised him about the problems being faced by the lawyers community. The CM assured to resolve the problems of lawyers community on preferential basis. He stated that treatment facilities in the hospital would be improved being es­tablished for the lawyers community and remarked that he would himself visit the hospital soon.